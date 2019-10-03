Uganda: Government Urged to Prioritise Skilling Programmes

2 October 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Christine Kasemiire

Government must invest in enterprise development and skilling for Ugandans to achieve meaningful change, according to the chairman of the Parliamentary Budget Committee and Ntenjeru North MP Amos Lugoloobi.

Speaking during a one-week Basic Enterprise Startup Tools training in Kayunga District, Mr Lugoloobi said government must combine mindset change, marketing and business expansion skills to spur innovation.

However, he noted, less commitment in terms of resources has been offered given that principal players such as Enterprise Uganda, among others, are lowly funded yet they are tasked with turning Uganda into an innovative and enterprising country.

"One of the reasons our people are poor is because they have a negative mindset. Trainings must seek to cause change," Mr Lugoloobi said, noting that there are so many opportunities and resources, which if properly exploited can deliver Uganda out of the current unemployment dilemma.

Government recently launched the Business, Technical and Vocational Education and Training Strategic Plan 2011 - 2020 to equip Ugandans with necessary skills but it is yet to deliver intended results.

At the same training, Mr Charles Ocici, the Enterprise Uganda executive director, said skilling Uganda projects are failing to deliver intended results because many of them are focusing on paper skills, noting that the Business, Technical and Vocational Education and Training Strategic plan must assess various skills to identify those that are over flooded and those that are still lacking.

"If the graduates are not absorbed and cannot start their own enterprises, it means you are simply producing paper graduates," Ocici said.

Skilling Uganda, he said, must revisit the quality of delivery and choice of skills to be prioritised, noting that government must introduce a spirit of entrepreneurship so that in case skilled graduates are not taken on, they are able to start their own enterprises.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.