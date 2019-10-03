South Africa: Sassa Welcomes Supreme Court of Appeal Judgement

2 October 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

SASSA (South African Social Security Agency) welcomes the judgement of the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The Agency's legal department is currently studying the judgement to determine its implications and will advise management on anything that needs to be implemented arising from the judgement itself.

CPS (Cash Paymaster Services) had sought to appeal an earlier judgement of the Gauteng High Court in which CPS was ordered to repay to SASSA an amount of R 316 447 361 .41 plus interest.

The said amount was paid by SASSA to CPS as variation to the contract following the awarding of the contract to CPS in 2012 for the distribution of social grants on behalf of SASSA.

In its judgement on 30 September the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed CPS appeal to repay the said amount to SASSA. The Court further ordered CPS to pay costs.

Issued by: Department of Small Business Development

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

