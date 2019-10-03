East Africa: Axiz Tops At the Channelwatch Distributor of the Year Award

3 October 2019
CIO East Africa (Nairobi)

Leading local value-added ICT distributor, Axiz, has cleaned up at the 2019 CONTEXT ChannelWatch Awards, winning in three categories - Customer Service, Retail Partner, and Overall Distributor of the Year.

CONTEXT ChannelWatch is one of the world's largest online IT-reseller surveys, giving key insight into the behaviour, opinions and predictions of over 6500 IT resellers every year. As part of the survey, resellers in each country nominate distributors they work with for the CONTEXT ChannelWatch Distributor of the Year Award.

This year, resellers also went on to rate their distributors on a wide range of key service areas. As a result, CONTEXT introduced five new ChannelWatch award, which reflect the breadth of service and value, which distributors bring to the modern IT channel. The new awards are: Customer Service, Innovation, Logistics, Retail Partner and Cloud Partner.

Craig Brunsden, MD of Axiz says: "We are thrilled to have won these awards, as they reflect the hard work and dedication that we have put in to growing all our partners' businesses. It is a real honor to receive this recognition, as it shows that our efforts to provide our partners with top-quality ICT solutions to meet their needs are paying off."

He says the fact that the CONTEXT ChannelWatch awards are decided by the votes of the reseller and partner community is particularly rewarding, and is a testament to Axiz's experience, and strong partner relationships, as well as the ecosystems it has built to meet their needs.

Howard Davies, CONTEXT CEO and co-founder said: "We are delighted to see Axiz win these three awards. It is a real testament to their ability to achieve excellence in this field, and the high regard in which they are held by their resellers."

eeks, CONTEXT will be publishing important insights from the ChannelWatch survey, highlighting market trends in the IT distribution channel and driving greater understanding of reseller relationships with both distributors and vendors alike.

Copyright © 2019 CIO East Africa.

