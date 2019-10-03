South Africa: Ramaphosa Gives Graft Fightback a Shot in the Arm With New Health Sector Anti-Corruption Forum

2 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

Corruption is rampant in the health sector, often leading to civil society groups pressuring the government to take action. On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa launched an initiative that brings them together to fight against graft.

Civil society groups SECTION27 and Corruption Watch are often at loggerheads with the government, but a new initiative will see them work together with the authorities to combat corruption in the health sector.

President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the Health Sector Anti-Corruption Forum on Tuesday at the Union Buildings. The forum aims to facilitate the collaboration between civil society groups to prevent and combat corruption in the aim of improving healthcare services.

Ramaphosa said there was a "fundamental disconnect" between the government's health budget and the services available. His administration's goal of providing universal healthcare through National Health Insurance would suffer if corruption is not curbed, he added.

"We must ensure that the pool of funds that is earmarked to ensure universal access to quality healthcare is not wiped out through fraud and corruption, and in this regard, this forum will play a critical role," said Ramaphosa.

"It has the potential to fundamentally transform our approach to corruption not only in health, but across many parts...

