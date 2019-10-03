South Africa: Deputy Minister Pinky Kekana Embarks On Cyber Safety Awareness Campaign

3 October 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies takes cyber security awareness to learners in Limpopo

October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Pinky Kekana will on behalf of the department, champion and embark on a Cyber Safety Awareness Campaign that will educate learners and educators to be more vigilant about practicing safe online habits.

On Friday, the 4th of October, Deputy Minister Kekana, will visit Louis Trichardt Secondary School in Limpopo as part of the departments campaign to raise awareness on cyber security, in which the department will hand over 120 tablets to the learners at the school. It is well documented that Cybercrime continues to evolve, with new threats surfacing every year. Cyber criminals commit crimes by targeting sensitive data in computers, mobile devices or networks. Cybercrimes include security breaches, identity theft, cyber-stalking, harassment, bullying, and child sexual exploitation.

According to Deputy Minister Kekana, the department has developed awareness programmes to educate all South Africans about the dangers presented by cyberspace. While making the communities aware of the threats we should not deter them from interacting online or conducting business.

The basic precautions to cybersecurity include not disclosing personal information such as passwords for computers or PINs for bank cards. All online transactions should be done from a trusted computers or terminals.

Further as part of cyber security awareness initiative, the department will also be training 60 Women from Makhado Municipality on Digital Literacy skills in partnership with Siyafunda Community Technology Centre.

