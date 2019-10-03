South Africa: IPID Probes Shooting of Two Cops Suspected of KwaZulu-Natal Post Office Robbery

3 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) launched an investigation into the shooting of two KwaZulu-Natal police officers who were accused of robbing a post office.

"IPID are currently at the scene. This is a developing story. Nobody is arrested (sic)," IPID spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said on Thursday.

According to police, the officers - a male sergeant and female constable - were spotted by a team that included the Hawks, National Intervention Unit and others while conducting operations in the area.

At around 02:30, the team was on the road between Greytown and Dalton when they spotted a police patrol vehicle approaching.

When the team tried to flag them down, the sergeant in the patrol vehicle allegedly opened fire on the team. They returned fire and both officers in the patrol vehicle were killed.

An angle grinder, jackhammer, ink-stained cash and other items were found inside the patrol vehicle.

Police say it is believed that they were stolen from the Dalton post office.

Seisa said IPID received a report of police action that resulted in death after "two alleged robbers were shot and killed".

"The information is that National Intervention Unit members were responding to an imminent armed robbery in the area when [the] shooting ensued between the robbers and the police which resulted in the death of two 'police robbers'."

The names of the officers have not yet been released, but Seisa said the woman was aged 33 and the man was 40 years old.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Idris Elba to Help Bring Economic Prosperity to Sherbro Island

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.