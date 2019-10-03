Mauritius: Full Concrete Housing Scheme - Three Families Receive Keys to Their Housing Units

press release

Three families received keys to their housing units under the Full Concrete Housing Scheme (FCHS) during a handing-over ceremony, on Tuesday 01 October 2019, in Pointe aux Sables. The Minister of Social Integration and Economic Empowerment, Mr Alain Wong, was present on that occasion.

In his address, the Minister reiterated Government's commitment to eradicate poverty in line with its Vision 2030 and Government Programme 2015-2019. The empowerment of vulnerable families remains at the centre of development, he stated. The FCHS, he recalled, has been set up with the aim of ensuring the social integration of vulnerable groups into mainstream society to enable their socioeconomic empowerment.

According to the Minister, the provision of decent housing is indeed a major step in the fight against poverty as it lays the foundation for the social progress and enhancement of the life chances of poor families as well as widens the circle of opportunities for the whole family. Mr Wong underscored the relentless support of the National Empowerment Foundation (NEF) to help advance Government's anti-poverty policy and provide assistance to the absolute poor in view of enhancing their quality of life and improving their living conditions.

Moreover, Minister Wong indicated that the FCHS project is a joint collaboration of the NEF and his Ministry, geared towards providing decent housing to vulnerable families. For the year 2019, he stated, some 103 housing units have been provided to eligible beneficiaries. The latter, he pointed out, who are the owner of the plot of land, received assistance for the construction of their housing units. These units are equipped with all the necessary facilities, amenities, security and a harmonious environment where beneficiaries of the Social Register of Mauritius can live an active and healthy life in better conditions, he added.

Following the handing-over of keys ceremony, certificates and toolkits were presented to 13 beneficiaries who have completed training in Quail Egg Production and Apiculture as a symbol of their empowerment for self-subsistence as well as to boost income generation activities. The training was offered by the Food and Agricultural Research and Extension Institute.