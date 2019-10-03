South Africa: Harrington Set for Sun City Return

Cape Town — The 2020 European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington will tee it up in the Nedbank Golf Challenge - the seventh Rolex Series event on the 2019 Race to Dubai - from November 14-17.

The three-time major winner will make his fourth consecutive appearance at the event, as both Sun City and Gary Player Country Club celebrate their 40th anniversary.

The Irishman recorded one of the lowest rounds in the history of the Nedbank Golf Challenge when he shot 61 in the third round in 2001.

"I'm looking forward to returning to the Nedbank Golf Challenge this season - it's always an enjoyable event with a great field and a challenging golf course," said Harrington.

"The event comes at a crucial point in the season, and it will be an interesting experience to be there both as a player and in my capacity as Ryder Cup captain.

"I have some fond memories of competing at Sun City over the years and I'm delighted to be returning to help celebrate its 40th anniversary."

Tournament host, Gary Player said: "We can clearly see the commitment Nedbank, the European Tour, Rolex, Sun International and all our sponsors are putting into this tournament because the field is becoming more outstanding each week. I have always been a Padraig Harrington fan, and everyone at Sun City will be enthusiastic to have this Major Champion and gentlemen back in South Africa."

Harrington joins a field that includes fellow Major winner Louis Oosthuizen and English Ryder Cup stars Tommy Fleetwood and Lee Westwood, who returns to defend his Nedbank Golf Challenge title.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Westwood's emotional three-stroke victory over Sergio Garcia in 2018 saw him capture his first Rolex Series title and become the first European golfer to win the Nedbank Golf Challenge three times, following his victories in 2010 and 2011.

The 2010 Open champion Oosthuizen will be seeking to win the title for the first time after finishing third last year.

The Nedbank Golf Challenge will enhance its status as one of world golf's elite tournaments this season with an increase in both the first place prize money and Race to Dubai points - the winner of the 2019 Nedbank Golf Challenge will take home $2.5 million , an increase on the $1.25 million won by Westwood last year.

The overall prize fund remains at $7.5 million, with the balance of the 63-player field from second place onwards playing for a $5 million prize fund.

This year's tournament also offers an increased haul of Race to Dubai points from 7 500 to 10 000, which places it above what the World Golf Championships tournaments offer.

General access tickets and luxury return shuttles for the Nedbank Golf Challenge can be purchased here.

If you are looking for an unforgettable experience, Circa has once again put together hospitality packages for the event, which can be purchased here

- European Tour

Source: Sport24