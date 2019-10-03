Ghana: Process of Electing Parliamentary Candidates Needs to Be Refined - Mensah Bonsu

press release

The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Leader, Mr. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, has stated that the process of electing Members of Parliament needs to be refined to ensure that competent parliamentarians are not sidelined.

He said limiting the election of parliamentary candidates to only voter turnout would lead to the production of MPs who are not interested in the core function of parliament, which includes overseeing the activities of the executive and making of laws.

Mr Bonsu said this when the ministry took its turn at the meet-the-press series in Accra on Wednesday.

He noted that MPs were only facilitators of development contrary to accessions that they were responsible for the development in their constituencies, emphasising that development was at three levels -- the presidency, the ministry and district assemblies.

The Minister expressed worry about the current level of attrition in Parliament which was about 56 percent, attributing it to the misconception about the duties of MPs, leading to the loss of seats for some experienced MPs as their constituents see them as not being able to develop the constituencies.

Mr Mensah Bonsu noted that parliament was as strong as its members' capacity and that maintaining MPs who had served for longer terms ensured continuity in governance.

Touching on the achievements of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA), Mr Mensah Bonsu disclosed that the ministry had organised engagement for MPs and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) across the country on political and administrative decentralisation to increase the working relationship between the MPs and MMDCE.

The Majority Leader pointed out that the MoPA had also worked with civil society organisations, the media and other stakeholders on the monetisation of politics in Ghana, vigilantism and the Right to Information Bill.

