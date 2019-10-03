Ghana: Process of Electing Parliamentary Candidates Needs to Be Refined - Mensah Bonsu

3 October 2019
Government of Ghana (Accra)
press release

The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Leader, Mr. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, has stated that the process of electing Members of Parliament needs to be refined to ensure that competent parliamentarians are not sidelined.

He said limiting the election of parliamentary candidates to only voter turnout would lead to the production of MPs who are not interested in the core function of parliament, which includes overseeing the activities of the executive and making of laws.

Mr Bonsu said this when the ministry took its turn at the meet-the-press series in Accra on Wednesday.

He noted that MPs were only facilitators of development contrary to accessions that they were responsible for the development in their constituencies, emphasising that development was at three levels -- the presidency, the ministry and district assemblies.

The Minister expressed worry about the current level of attrition in Parliament which was about 56 percent, attributing it to the misconception about the duties of MPs, leading to the loss of seats for some experienced MPs as their constituents see them as not being able to develop the constituencies.

Mr Mensah Bonsu noted that parliament was as strong as its members' capacity and that maintaining MPs who had served for longer terms ensured continuity in governance.

Touching on the achievements of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA), Mr Mensah Bonsu disclosed that the ministry had organised engagement for MPs and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) across the country on political and administrative decentralisation to increase the working relationship between the MPs and MMDCE.

The Majority Leader pointed out that the MoPA had also worked with civil society organisations, the media and other stakeholders on the monetisation of politics in Ghana, vigilantism and the Right to Information Bill.

Source: ISD (Ishmael Batoma & Esther Atibo Atubiga)

Created: 03 October 2019

Hits: 56

Read the original article on Ghana Govt..

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghana Govt.

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Idris Elba to Help Bring Economic Prosperity to Sherbro Island

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.