Africa: Workshop On African Peer Review Mechanism Opens Today

press release

The African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), which is a mutually agreed instrument acceded on a voluntary basis by the Member States of the African Union (AU) as a self-monitoring mechanism, was the focus of a workshop held, this morning, at the Flying Dodo Brewing Company, in Bagatelle.

A delegation from the APRM Secretariat, headed by Ambassador Ombeni Sefue, is currently in Mauritius to conduct a Technical Support Mission. Three senior APRM officials are also part of the delegation: Dr Rachel Mukamunana, Head, Country Review Coordination; Dr Migai Akech, Coordinator; and Ms Ejigayhu Tefera, Research Analyst.

Present at the opening of the workshop, the Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Ambassador Mrs U. C Dwarka-Canabady, highlighted the key role of the APRM in improving good governance in Africa. The creation of the APRM in 2003 embodied the new spirit of cooperation, transparency and accountability for better national and continental governance outcomes, she said.

Speaking about immigration, Ambassador Dwarka-Canabady underlined that a new African identity is emerging, with waves of immigration from Asia to Africa. This, she emphasised, will be the case for Mauritius in 10 years down the road when we will have a second generation of migrants coming to Mauritius to live and work. Managing migration is also an issue of good governance, she pointed.

The Technical Support Mission

The objectives of the Mission are to discuss the establishment of national structures to support Mauritius in the APRM process and to assist in finalising the Mauritius Progress Report. This Report is scheduled to be presented at the next African Peer Review Forum of Heads of State and Government participating in the African Peer Review Mechanism in January 2020.

During the Mission, a meeting of the National Governing Council will, inter-alia, be convened by the Chair of the Mauritius Council of Social Services to conduct a working session with the APRM delegation. The following sessions will also be conducted: Induction of the leadership of APRM National Structures; Preparation for Second Generation Review; and Training of National Structures on Monitoring and Evaluation of the National Programme of Action implementation.

It is expected that a Joint Communiqué will be signed by the Secretary for Foreign Affairs and the Head of the APRM delegation at the end of the Mission.

The APRM

The APRM was established on 9 March 2003 in Abuja, Nigeria, by the African Union within the framework of the implementation of the New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD). The APRM endeavours to identify challenges and strengthen good governance in the African Continent along four thematic areas namely: Democracy and Political Governance; Economic Governance and Management; Corporate Governance; and, Socio-Economic Development.

Mauritius acceded to the APRM in July 2003 during the NEPAD Heads of States and Government Meeting held on the sidelines of the 8th African Union Summit in Maputo. A Country Review Mission was conducted by the APRM panel in July 2009.