South Africa: Nathi Mthethwa's Defamation Threats - Beware the Foot-Shooting Legal Gun

Former Minister of Police and Current Minister of Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, has threatened to sue a Crime Intelligence officer over allegations that Mthethwa benefited improperly from the Crime Intelligence slush fund. It's a risky move, as many have discovered.

Testifying in camera at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on 1 October 2019, former Crime Intelligence (CI) officer, Dhanajaya Naidoo, alleged that the pin-free secret Crime Intelligence account had been abused in 2010 to fund the purchase of a Mercedes Benz ML350 worth R373,850 for Mthethwa's personal use.

Mthethwa, said Naidoo, had utilised the vehicle for only a few months between 2009 and 2010 but had opted to hand it back because pesky journalists had allegedly been tailing him.

This is not the first time Mthethwa, a close Zuma ally, has been fingered at the Zondo Commission. In April 2019, former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head, Johan Booysen, testified that money from the CI slush fund had been used to beef up security at Mthethwa's home.

On 2 October, Mthethwa issued a statement through his lawyer Eric Mabuza, in which he threatened to sue Naidoo for the allegations.

"While I accept that leaders, whether in the public or...