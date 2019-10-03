South Africa: Nathi Mthethwa's Defamation Threats - Beware the Foot-Shooting Legal Gun

3 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

Former Minister of Police and Current Minister of Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, has threatened to sue a Crime Intelligence officer over allegations that Mthethwa benefited improperly from the Crime Intelligence slush fund. It's a risky move, as many have discovered.

Testifying in camera at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on 1 October 2019, former Crime Intelligence (CI) officer, Dhanajaya Naidoo, alleged that the pin-free secret Crime Intelligence account had been abused in 2010 to fund the purchase of a Mercedes Benz ML350 worth R373,850 for Mthethwa's personal use.

Mthethwa, said Naidoo, had utilised the vehicle for only a few months between 2009 and 2010 but had opted to hand it back because pesky journalists had allegedly been tailing him.

This is not the first time Mthethwa, a close Zuma ally, has been fingered at the Zondo Commission. In April 2019, former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head, Johan Booysen, testified that money from the CI slush fund had been used to beef up security at Mthethwa's home.

On 2 October, Mthethwa issued a statement through his lawyer Eric Mabuza, in which he threatened to sue Naidoo for the allegations.

"While I accept that leaders, whether in the public or...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Governance
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Idris Elba to Help Bring Economic Prosperity to Sherbro Island

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.