South Africa: Winde Takes His Crime Plan to Delft but Hears of a Breakdown Between Police and Community Safety Structures

analysis

During a meeting with community safety structures and premier Alan Winde in the community of Delft - which recorded the second-highest murder rates in the recent crime stats - fractures in the relationship between these structures and the police were laid bare. This as Winde wanted to show the community what his safety plan was.

Can a community that faces high levels of crime, a fracture in the relationship in communication between its volunteer safety structures, and an increasing population, be able to implement the new Safety Plan set out by Western Cape premier Alan Winde and his provincial cabinet?

Delft, on the Cape Flats, sits about 30 km away from the Cape Town CBD and, according to crime statistics, recorded the second most murders in the 2018/2019 financial year. On Wednesday, premier Alan Winde visited the area for a community meeting and to introduce his Safety Plan, which was announced to much fanfare following the release of the 2018/2019 crime statistics.

At a meeting at the Delft Civic Centre, Winde and Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz laid out the role of the province in providing safety for communities across the province, much like Delft, which has been affected by...