Sudan Health Ministry - 226 Cholera Cases in One Month

Sennar / Blue Nile / Red Sea — On Tuesday, cholera isolation centres in Sudan's Sennar state recorded seven new cases.

A report by the Sudanese Ministry of Health recorded five cases in Abu Hajjar locality and two cases of watery diarrhoea. No new cases were recorded in Blue Nile.

This brings the official total of cases to 226 since 28 August.

In Arbaat district in Red Sea state, an as yet unidentified disease has killed hundreds of cattle over the past weeks.

A caller told Radio Dabanga that the symptoms of the disease were bloody bleeding and high temperatures.

He appealed to government agencies and humanitarian organisations to intervene urgently.