Sudan Health Ministry - 226 Cholera Cases in One Month

3 October 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sennar / Blue Nile / Red Sea — On Tuesday, cholera isolation centres in Sudan's Sennar state recorded seven new cases.

A report by the Sudanese Ministry of Health recorded five cases in Abu Hajjar locality and two cases of watery diarrhoea. No new cases were recorded in Blue Nile.

This brings the official total of cases to 226 since 28 August.

In Arbaat district in Red Sea state, an as yet unidentified disease has killed hundreds of cattle over the past weeks.

A caller told Radio Dabanga that the symptoms of the disease were bloody bleeding and high temperatures.

He appealed to government agencies and humanitarian organisations to intervene urgently.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Idris Elba to Help Bring Economic Prosperity to Sherbro Island

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.