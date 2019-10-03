Malawi: China Commits to Enhancing Beautify Malawi Education Initiatives

First Lady Gertrude Mutharika has commended China for the continuous financial support they render to the Beautify Malawi (BEAM) trust to support vulnerable girls and boys with their educational needs.

First Lady Gertrude Mutharika commends Chinese Government for the cordial relationship. -Photo by SAbel Ikiloni, Mana The First Lady receives a cheque from Chinese Ambassador to Malawi Liu Hongyang worth K 30 million for Beautify Malawi Trust(BEAM).-Photo by Abel Ikiloni, Mana

She made the remarks on Wednesday in Lilongwe as she received a cheque of over K 30 million on behalf of BEAM from the Chinese Ambassador in support of girl child education.

"The money will go towards our plan to visit secondary school clustered in zones, each visit is estimate to involve over 1,000 girls and boys which translates to over 5,000 students for the five clusters visited at the end of the year.

"This will in turn motivate both girls and boys to have an interest in their academic life, improve their performance and always aim to succeed just like their mentors" Mutharika stated.

The First Lady added that although environmental degradation and lack of general cleanliness is BEAM's primary concern they are aware that girl child education plays an instrumental part in their campaign.

"An educated woman can ably take care of the environment, desire her children to be educated and be responsible citizens and it is education that empowers women to value nature and understand what it means to live a healthy life," she explained.

Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Malawi, Liu Hong Yang assured Malawians that they would forge ahead in promoting social public welfare, environmental protection and girl education.

"In China, education is regarded as a symbol of national prosperity therefore ensuring that every child is able to attain education is something we value and feel compelled to support," he said.

The BEAM trust has educated 1,110 girls in the past four years with eight of them continuing with their tertiary education.