Malawi Unrelenting Protests - Police Turn Up for Anti-Ansah Demos

Armed police on Thursday turned up to provide security and protection for the anti-Jane Ansah demonstrations organised by Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) who are hitting the streets in Lilongwe for the third day running.

The day of the planned four-day anti-Jane Ansah demonstrations organised by Human Rights Defenders Coalitio in Lilongwe.

However, the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers are more than the police and remain in-charge of the operation.

Many people braved the harsh chilly weather in the Capital City Thursday morning to join the peaceful demonstrations, more protestors than on Wednesday.

Unlike on Wednesday, the protestors warmly welcomed the police and marched with them peacefully.

Addressing the demonstrators at certain points, HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo urged the protesters to remain peaceful.

The protesters will read a petition at parliament building before proceeding to Capital Hill.

Most offices at Capital Hill, the seat of government however remain empty as some civil servants fear violent demonstrations.

Since June, HRDC has been holding a series of demonstrations to force Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah and her commissioners to resign for allegedly presiding over a flawed electoral process in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.