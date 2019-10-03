Malawi: Police Arrest Prison Warder for Smuggling Phone Simcards Into Jail

Malawi Police in Zomba have arrested a prison warder for smuggling 60 mobile phone simcards into Zomba maximum prison which some inmates used to commit crimes whilst in jail.

Zomba Maximum Security Prison

Zomba police spokesperson Joseph Sauka has confirmed of the arrest of Steven Ching'amba, who is now on bail.

"He used to buy the simcards, register them and give to a serving prisoner Goodson Mandala who distributed to other inmates in the prison," he said.

Sauka said all the simcards were registered using one name and identity of Jafali Khupule.

Spokesperson for the prison Chimwemwe Shaba said if convicted, Ching'amba would lose his job.

He has since been charged with illegal smuggling into prison and abuse of office.