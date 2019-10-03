Malawi: Mutharika Tells Opposition Leaders to Think Malawi First

3 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

President Peter Mutharika has urged the opposition to think Malawi first, saying the current wave of protests which leads to destruction of property will take years to rebuild.

President Mutharika: The destruction we have caused in the last few months will take us years to rebuild this country

Mutharika said this on Wednesday at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe when he promoted two Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers who went missing in the Democratic Republic of Congo but managed to return to their camp during peacekeeping mission.

"I would like to call upon opposition leaders that, for once, just for once, they must think about this country instead of thinking of themselves.

"The destruction we have caused in the last few months will take us years to rebuild this country," said Mutharika.

Mutharika said the opposition leaders, whom he did not mention by name, have decided to ignore all the democratic and legal processes that were built since the rejection of one party autocratic rule.

"These people are vandalizing schools band terrorizing school children; attacking innocent people in their homes, breaking cars of innocent Malawians and stealing from shops in organised looting. They are taking away our property," said the President.

As he spoke, anti-Jane Ansah protests were in progress just a few kilometres away from the Kamuzu Palace organised by Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) to force the Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson accused of presiding over a messy election whose result was manipulated in favour of Mutharika himself.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Idris Elba to Help Bring Economic Prosperity to Sherbro Island
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.