Malawi: Mutharika Tells Opposition Leaders to Think Malawi First

President Peter Mutharika has urged the opposition to think Malawi first, saying the current wave of protests which leads to destruction of property will take years to rebuild.

Mutharika said this on Wednesday at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe when he promoted two Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers who went missing in the Democratic Republic of Congo but managed to return to their camp during peacekeeping mission.

"I would like to call upon opposition leaders that, for once, just for once, they must think about this country instead of thinking of themselves.

"The destruction we have caused in the last few months will take us years to rebuild this country," said Mutharika.

Mutharika said the opposition leaders, whom he did not mention by name, have decided to ignore all the democratic and legal processes that were built since the rejection of one party autocratic rule.

"These people are vandalizing schools band terrorizing school children; attacking innocent people in their homes, breaking cars of innocent Malawians and stealing from shops in organised looting. They are taking away our property," said the President.

As he spoke, anti-Jane Ansah protests were in progress just a few kilometres away from the Kamuzu Palace organised by Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) to force the Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson accused of presiding over a messy election whose result was manipulated in favour of Mutharika himself.