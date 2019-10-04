Nigeria: Xenophobia - SA and Nigeria Agree to Early-Warning Mechanism to Pre-Empt Violence

Photo: @DIRCO_ZA/Twitter
South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor greets Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari as he arrives in South Africa for a state visit, October 2, 2019.
4 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius for ISS Today

The police forces and intelligence-gathering agencies of South Africa and Nigeria would co-operate closely to counter attacks on foreigners and their businesses. The two governments would also encourage positive people-to-people contacts 'so that we are able to relate to one another', said President Cyril Ramaphosa at a meeting of the Binational Commission between the two countries in Pretoria on Thursday.

South Africa and Nigeria have agreed to establish an early-warning mechanism to alert authorities to signals of impending xenophobic violence so they can take pre-emptive action against it.

This was one of the "concrete measures" which the two governments decided on to prevent a recurrence of the recent eruption of violence, at a meeting of the Binational Commission between them in Pretoria on Thursday.

The 20-year-old commission was chaired for the first time by the presidents of the two countries and the recent attacks in South Africa on foreigners and their businesses were high on the agenda.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the two governments had agreed to set up the early-warning mechanism "so that once we have seen there is restiveness on both our peoples' sides we will be able to inform one another and to find active ways to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

