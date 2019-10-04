Tanzania: I Married a 'Ben 10' to Have Fun, Not to Make Babies, Diamond's Mum Says

On Wednesday Diamond Platnumz's mother Bi Sandra Sanurah alias Mama Dangote welcomed her seventh grandchild after his son's Kenyan girlfriend Tanasha Donna gave birth to a son.

Since going public with the news of the newborn, everyone from family, friends to fans, have been busy sending congratulatory messages to the Dangote's.

While at that, Diamond's mother was quizzed if she too plans to have another child with her young lover Rally Jones, who has been branded a 'Ben 10' by Tanzanian showbiz blogs.

However, in her response, the mother of two, who turned 48 in July this year, said she got married to her young lover, to have fun and not to make babies.

NO BABIES PLEASE

"Sisi tumeoana sio wa kuzaa, tumeona kula good time. Tuzae nini na utu uzima huu? Sasa nizae nini? Mwataka nifie labour? Mume wangu ananipenda, sitaki mambo ya kuzaa zaa," Mama Dangote said.

But if she changes her mind and decides to have one more child, her first born daughter Esma Platnumz says she is willing to take care of the baby as her own, and her mother can have all the fun she wants in life. Esma is a mother of two.

Diamond's son with Tanasha is his fifth child.

However, sometime last year the singer revealed that he has never set eyes on his seven-year-old first-born son whom he fathered with a woman from Mwanza.