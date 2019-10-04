Tanzania: I Married a 'Ben 10' to Have Fun, Not to Make Babies, Diamond's Mum Says

Photo: Diamond Platnumz/Instagram
Tanzanian bongo artist, Diamond Platnumz with his mother Sandra Dangote.
3 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Thomas Matiko

On Wednesday Diamond Platnumz's mother Bi Sandra Sanurah alias Mama Dangote welcomed her seventh grandchild after his son's Kenyan girlfriend Tanasha Donna gave birth to a son.

Since going public with the news of the newborn, everyone from family, friends to fans, have been busy sending congratulatory messages to the Dangote's.

While at that, Diamond's mother was quizzed if she too plans to have another child with her young lover Rally Jones, who has been branded a 'Ben 10' by Tanzanian showbiz blogs.

However, in her response, the mother of two, who turned 48 in July this year, said she got married to her young lover, to have fun and not to make babies.

NO BABIES PLEASE

"Sisi tumeoana sio wa kuzaa, tumeona kula good time. Tuzae nini na utu uzima huu? Sasa nizae nini? Mwataka nifie labour? Mume wangu ananipenda, sitaki mambo ya kuzaa zaa," Mama Dangote said.

But if she changes her mind and decides to have one more child, her first born daughter Esma Platnumz says she is willing to take care of the baby as her own, and her mother can have all the fun she wants in life. Esma is a mother of two.

Diamond's son with Tanasha is his fifth child.

However, sometime last year the singer revealed that he has never set eyes on his seven-year-old first-born son whom he fathered with a woman from Mwanza.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Tanzania
Entertainment
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Mnangagwa's Special Team to Probe Human Rights Abuse Accusations
Idris Elba to Help Bring Economic Prosperity to Sherbro Island
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.