Nigeria: Gunmen Storm Kaduna School, Abduct Six Schoolgirls Two Teachers

Armed men have abducted six schoolgirls and two teachers after raiding a private secondary school in Kaduna State, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

The attackers stormed Engravers College, a mixed-gender school in Sabo, Chikun Local Government Area, at about 12:10 a.m., the school's bursar, Elvis Allah-Yaro, told PREMIUM TIMES.

A mother told PREMIUM TIMES her 16-year-old senior secondary school two student was amongst those abducted at the college.

"Security personnel have started investigation and search for the girls and the two staff members that were kidnapped," Mr Allah-Yaro said by telephone Thursday afternoon. He added that the Kaduna State commissioner in charge of security had arrived the scene and coordinating rescue efforts with security.

The school official confirmed six students and two staff members abducted.

A spokesperson for the police in Kaduna, Yakubu Abubakar Sabo, could not immediately give comments about the development, telling PREMIUM TIMES he would revert after making findings.

The development came as many parts of Kaduna State remained under attack from armed bandits. Hundreds of people have been abducted in the state this year alone, with most of the abductions being reported on Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

The major highway has been left largely unused by travellers, as abductions continue largely unabated despite efforts by the military, police and other law enforcement authorities.

This is a developing story, additional details will be updated.