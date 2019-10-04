Nigeria: Alagba, 344-Year-Old Tortoise Dies in Ogbomoso

3 October 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan — A 344-year-old tortoise, said to be the oldest in Africa, has died in the palace of the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi.

The tortoise died yesterday, after a brief illness.

According to the Private Secretary to Oba Oyewumi, Toyin Ajamu, who broke the news, the tortoise which had turned Ogbomoso to a tourism centre would be missed greatly.

He said the tortoise, which was popularly called Alagba (elderly) had lived in the palace for centuries, saying "the tortoise played host to many monarchs in Ogbomoso in the past.

"Alagba became popular because Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, Soun of Ogbomosoland, used his personal resources to cater for her well being.

"The tortoise had two staff members of the palace dedicated to her. They provide food, health support and other logistics, so as to make sure she gets the best treatment.

"Often times, Kabiyesi shares great moments with Alagba. On a daily basis, Alagba had tourists visiting her from different parts of the world. The palace household, Ogbomoso community and stakeholders in the tourism sector are mourning Alagba's passage."

The palace secretary added that plans were underway to embalm Alagba's body for historical records.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Environment
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Idris Elba to Help Bring Economic Prosperity to Sherbro Island
Mnangagwa's Special Team to Probe Human Rights Abuse Accusations
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.