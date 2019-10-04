Kenya: 13 Dead, Several Injured As Nairobi-Bound Bus Collides With a Truck Along Nairobi-Kisumu Highway

4 October 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Thirteen passengers aboard a Nairobi-bound bus died in a grisly road accident last night along Kisumu Nairobi highway.

The tragic road accident involved an Eldoret Express public service bus and a truck at Pala area near Awasi, some 10 kilometres from Kisumu city.

County police Boss Benson Maweu confirmed the head on collision accident saying among the dead are 12 adults and a child.

"It's true we had an accident last night (Thursday) around 2 am after a collision with a truck ferrying sugarcane," he said Friday morning.

Maweu said the bus had come from Siaya and picked other passengers in Kisumu on its way to Nairobi.

The police boss said on reaching Awasi area, the bus driver attempted to overtake a vehicle but unfortunately hit head on an oncoming truck.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver was overtaking. Unluckily, there was a truck coming and a head on collision happened," he said.

The police boss said the 13 casualties were confirmed at the scene. He said scores of injured people were taken to various hospitals in the lakeside city.

"We are yet to confirm the number of the injured so that we can be able to know exactly the number of passengers aboard the ill fated bus," he said.

