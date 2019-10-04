Kenya: Injured Gor Defender Finally Undergoes Surgery, Thanks to Fellow Players

Kenyan international defender Philemon Otieno has finally undergone correctional surgery, thanks in large part to well-wishers, including fellow players.

Nairobi News understands that Harambee Stars forward Michael Olunga led the initiative to raise funds to help the Gor Mahia defender who had been left on his own by club and country.

"I underwent surgery on my knee on Thursday (last week) and I've been continuing with physiotherapy. I'm very grateful to my family, fellow players and fans for my aid at the time of need," said Otieno on Wednesday.

Otieno damaged his anterior cruciate ligament while featuring for Harambee Stars in a 2020 Africa Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against Tanzania in August.

But both the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and his club insisted they were unable to treat the player.

CONTRIBUTIONS

A petition by a human rights activist group for the government to treat the player was also seemingly ignored, leaving the 26-year-old who represented the country at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt to appeal for help to friends and well-wishers.

Nairobi News understands Olunga, who is based in Japan, contributed Sh30,000 for the course.

Other Harambee Stars players who made contributions include Francis Kahata, Aboud Omar, Musa Mohammed, Johanna Omollo, Joash Onyango and Aboud Omar.

Kenya Football Welfare Association (KEFWA) also chipped in to assist the player, alongside close family members and friends.

Otieno is expected to be out of competitive action for four months.