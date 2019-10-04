Kenya: Three Vehicles and Motorcycle Stolen in Kenya Recovered in Tanzania

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have recovered three vehicles and a motorcycle believed to have been stolen from Kenya in Tanzania.

DCI said they recovered the vehicles and motorcycle at various locations in Tanzania after a four-day operation in the neighbouring country.

The recovered vehicles are a Toyota AXIO (KCH 608S), Toyota ISIS (KCV 145L) and a Mitsubishi lorry FH (KBU 418C).

The recovered motorcycle is a red Boxer (reg no. KMEM 280Z).

According to the police, the motorcycle is believed to have been stolen from Muthangari Police Station.

The recovered vehicles and motorcycle are being held at the DCI offices in Taveta awaiting identification by the rightful owners.

The police said that further investigations by Interpol detectives is ongoing.