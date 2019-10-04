Kenya: Leopards Players Protest Unpaid Salaries, Threaten to Snub Weekend Fixture

3 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

AFC Leopards players have boycotted training to protest over delayed monthly salaries dating back two months.

Worse, the players have threatened to snub this weekend's league match against Sony Sugar, unless those arrears totaling Sh6 million are fully paid.

The team management also owes the players winning allowances dating back to the 2018/2019 league season.

The team was originally supposed to depart Nairobi for Awendo on Friday ahead of the assignment on Saturday.

"We will not train because we are unable to. We have run out of savings to even come to training. We don't even have the basics like water and medication," one player explained off the record.

Leopards' financial woes emanate from the sudden withdrawal of SportPesa as the club's jersey sponsor.

The gaming firm pumped Sh55 million into this club each year but was forced to exit the Kenyan market this week following a tax row with government.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Mnangagwa's Special Team to Probe Human Rights Abuse Accusations
Idris Elba to Help Bring Economic Prosperity to Sherbro Island
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.