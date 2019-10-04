Kenya: Sarah Wairimu Denies Murdering Cohen as Murgor Allowed to Represent Her

Nairobi — By RACHEAL MBURU, NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 3 - Sarah Wairimu was formally charged with the murder of Dutch tycoon tob Cohen, after staying in custody for more than a month.

Wairimu was arraigned before Justice Stellah Mutuku, who also ruled that her lawyer Philip Murgor can continue to represent her, after objections from the prosecution and Cohen's family lawyer Cliff Ombetta that he was still listed as a special prosecutor.

When the charge was read out to her, Wairimu entered a plea of not guilty, with the prosecution indicating that she committed the murder alongside 20 others who were not before court.

Justice Mutuku in her finding said having resigned Murgor ceased being a public prosecutor and there would be no conflict of interest as argued by Cohen's family lawyer Ombeta and the prosecution.

The prosecution was given until close of business Thursday to ensure that vulnerable witnesses are put under witness protection.

This will enable parties to argue Wairimu's application to be released on bail Friday.

Moments after Wairimu's case was adjourned her alleged lover Peter Karanja and ex-husband to Gilgil MP Martha Wangari was arraigned over Cohen's murder.

He however did not plead to the charge after the prosecution requested he undergoes a mental assessment to determine his ability to stand trial.

Justice Mutuku directed he be examined Tuesday at Mathari hospital next week and return to court next Friday for further orders.

Karanja who has been remanded at Industrial Area Remand Prison will also be attended to by a doctor from Kenyatta National Hospital after he complained that his blood sugar had risen to an alarming rate since his incarceration.