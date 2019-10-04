South Africa: 'Where's Your Plan?' Opposition MPLs Ask Winde

4 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

The Western Cape Provincial Legislature debate on Thursday was scheduled to be on the recently released crime statistics and the impact of crime on the province. But it degenerated into a shouting match as opposition MPLs demanded action.

"We have welcomed the Premier's decision to have a Safety Plan, but I have not been able to find the actual plan... so far it seems it is nothing more than a media statement and a video," said Western Cape Good party MPL Brett Herron on Thursday 3 October.

Thursday's Western Cape Provincial Legislature sitting was scheduled for a debate proposed by Democratic Alliance MPL Reagan Allen, titled "The annual national crime statistics released by the National Minister of Police and the impact it has on the citizens of the Western Cape", but this went sour for the DA. Opposition members constantly questioned where the details were for the premier's Safety Plan, launched amid much fanfare in September 2019.

The Safety Plan, at a cost of R1-billion a year, would include 3,000 new safety officers along with 150 new investigators, Premier Alan Winde said. This is intended to halve the murder rate in the Western Cape over the next 10 years. Winde...

