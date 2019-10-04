South Africa: Wake Up, Everyone - ANC NEC's Energy Statement Is a Real New Dawn for South Africa

opinion

The policy community and the media seem so set in their respective performances that it seems they can say in advance what the other has said with monotonous regularity. And we collude in this boring cycle of predictability, reading what they say and write until we are numbed enough not to care very much. Well, every now and then it is important to listen when the siren goes off.

This week, the reporting on the ANC NEC statement was no different: it came out in its usual leaden ANC-speak, the press conference was uneventful and the commentary afterwards pedestrian.

But buried quite far down in the nine-page statement was a remarkable game-changer, with major implications for the future of our energy system. It is worth quoting in full:

"The NEC affirmed the approach of a balance between national development goals and global obligations with regards to climate change, particularly in the energy sector. The Integrated Resource Plan should articulate the lowest-cost option for the future energy mix for South Africa, with increased contributions from renewable energy sources. The NEC agreed to develop a strategy on a just transition to a low-carbon path of development that takes into account the interests...