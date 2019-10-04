South Africa: Unlike Blade Nzimande and the SACP, Benni Mccarthy Has Never Scored an Own Goal

4 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sam Mkokeli

In 100 years' time, proof of Benni McCarthy's prowess will still be unshaken. When Blade Nzimande finally reaches the Buthelezi moment - of relinquishing nothing, but stepping down - there will still be no proof of his party's vanguard role.

Benni McCarthy is a fascinating man. You could use his football career as a way to mark the development or regression of our politics. Born in 1977, he is part of the generation of South Africans who were too young to throw stones at police Casspirs under apartheid. He was too young to experience the humiliation of being rejected at whites-only establishments.

His generation is the one that held blue and white balloons and sang "We need peace in our land" during key political events of the early 1990s. One of those events was the death of Chris Hani in 1993, and then of Joe Slovo in 1995.

That was the last time communist politics existed in their purest form. Those that came after Chris Hani existed in a different context: that of being joined at the hip with the ruling elites in the ANC as a ruling party, not just a movement of broke, but determined, freedom fighters. Hani's...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Mnangagwa's Special Team to Probe Human Rights Abuse Accusations
Idris Elba to Help Bring Economic Prosperity to Sherbro Island
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.