South Africa: Unlike Blade Nzimande and the SACP, Benni Mccarthy Has Never Scored an Own Goal

In 100 years' time, proof of Benni McCarthy's prowess will still be unshaken. When Blade Nzimande finally reaches the Buthelezi moment - of relinquishing nothing, but stepping down - there will still be no proof of his party's vanguard role.

Benni McCarthy is a fascinating man. You could use his football career as a way to mark the development or regression of our politics. Born in 1977, he is part of the generation of South Africans who were too young to throw stones at police Casspirs under apartheid. He was too young to experience the humiliation of being rejected at whites-only establishments.

His generation is the one that held blue and white balloons and sang "We need peace in our land" during key political events of the early 1990s. One of those events was the death of Chris Hani in 1993, and then of Joe Slovo in 1995.

That was the last time communist politics existed in their purest form. Those that came after Chris Hani existed in a different context: that of being joined at the hip with the ruling elites in the ANC as a ruling party, not just a movement of broke, but determined, freedom fighters. Hani's...