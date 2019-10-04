South Africa: The Health Market Inquiry Is a Carefully Considered Analysis, Unlike the Dodgy NHI Workup

opinion

The question now is whether patronage will again triumph over the public interest.

The stark contrast between the dodgy workup for the proposed National Health Insurance (NHI) and the detailed, carefully considered analysis that has gone into the Health Market Inquiry (HMI) reflects two different styles of government. The one, overtly dominated by patronage politics and the other, careful, meticulous and clean - and able to combine solid technical research with painstaking consultation and high-quality engagement.

The HMI report represents only the second such inquiry in the world and differs markedly in scope and comprehensiveness from its United Kingdom equivalent.

In a nutshell, the HMI diagnostic argues, with evidence and rational argument, that the market failures of the private health system derive from a failure of the government to install a coherent regulatory framework. That unregulated private health markets fail, while apparently a surprise to the Department of Health, is one of the most well-addressed aspects in the field of health economics, together with the remedies. While remedies plainly vary according to specific features of a national context, the key measures remain the same.

To date, and in the absence of any analysis, the health department has attempted to attack...