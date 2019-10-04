South Africa: Mogoeng Mogoeng - 'It Is No Exaggeration to Say That We Are a Sick Society'

4 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

Releasing his office's annual report on Thursday, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said judges and magistrates had a tough job and dismissed claims of judicial corruption. Resolving most issues of crime and violence is the responsibility of a society he described as 'sick'.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng released the annual report of the South African judiciary 2018/19 at a time when outrage over gender-based violence is leading many to call for increasingly harsh and immediate penalties for crime.

But Judge Mogoeng avoided any populist endorsement of this sentiment -- instead advocating more nuanced approaches to prosecution and arrests which might seem counter-intuitive in the current climate.

He warned, for instance, that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) should not rely on conviction rates as a performance yardstick.

Prosecutors, Mogoeng said, "don't convict. Judicial officers do".

The role of prosecutors is to "present cases and even support an acquittal where the interests of justice would be served by doing so. Not to pursue a conviction at all costs".

The Chief Justice asked police "to consider arrest and detention only when it is essential to do so" as a way to free up magistrates and courts to finalise trials.

He also said that although...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

