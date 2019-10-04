South Africa: Court Smacks Down Trillian Appeal Bid and Gives Company Five Days to Pay Over Eskom Millions

4 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jessica Bezuidenhout

A Full Bench of the High Court in Pretoria has dismissed an application by the Gupta-linked Trillian Capital Partners to appeal against a court order that it repays Eskom nearly R600m. Handed down on Tuesday, the latest order also provides for Trillian CEO Eric Wood to be joined in further appeals in his personal capacity.

It's Eskom vs Trillian, and now also vs Eric Wood.

Wood, the self-proclaimed "last man standing" of the now-defunct Gupta-linked company is being joined in legal proceedings in his personal capacity amid Trillian's costly battle to avoid repaying Eskom nearly R600-million.

On Tuesday, the High Court in Pretoria dismissed, with costs, Trillian's application for leave to appeal a June 2019 court order that it repay Eskom "because justice demands nothing less".

And, the order handed down by judges Moara Tsoka, Dawie Fourie and Selby Baqwa, directs the company to pay R595-million into the trust account of Eskom's lawyers within five days of October 2 2019.

Trillian is embroiled in civil litigation involving state-owned entities totalling nearly R1-billion and Wood remains as the company's sole representative.

The company unsuccessfully fought a review application by Eskom to set aside and, declare as invalid and unlawful, all administrative...

