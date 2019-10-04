South Africa: Willie De Klerk's Lens Documented the Destructive Force of Apartheid

opinion

Willie de Klerk died last Sunday aged 81. He was a master photojournalist who did not get the recognition he deserved.

We were a team, Willie de Klerk and I, in another time and in a minority-ruled country. The Cape Flats was where we operated. Our news-hunting team was made up of a world-class photojournalist, and a reporter who was privileged to work with him.

Willie, of course, was a rock star of the photographic fraternity. He was the real thing and not even apartheid could kill the genius that lived inside his brown skin. He was simply world-class. The photographic world pinned accolades on him in recognition of his talent.

We crisscrossed the Cape Flats, often daily, for The Argus newspaper, then the biggest daily publication in Cape Town. We frequently travelled in a pack with other news crews looking for news, often witnessing brutality and cruelty being meted out by the forces of the state. With cellphones still waiting to be introduced to the world, our communications were rudimentary. Some may even call them primitive. But we were there, recording what was happening.

In those times of civil war, drivers wearing names such as Jack, Bernie, Willie, Harry,...