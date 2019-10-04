Nigeria: World Championships - Nigeria's Chukwuebuka Enekwechi Qualifies for Shot Put Final

3 October 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

The possibility of Nigeria getting a medal at the ongoing 2019 World Championships in Doha got a boost on Thursday following the qualification of Chukwuebuka Enekwechi for the final of the men's Shot Put event.

Though there have been some inspiring performances from Team Nigeria athletes in Doha, Enekwechi is the first from the country to make it as far as the final of any event.

With the automatic qualification mark set at 20.90m, Enekwechi threw a mark of 20.12m on his first attempt before improving to 20.94m on his 2nd throw to secure his place in the final.

The National Record (NR) holder missed out on a place in the final two years ago in London but he will be hoping for a medal in this year's final on Saturday.

Just a few weeks back, Enekwechi set a new Games record in the Shot Put event at the 2019 African Games in Morocco.

Enekwechi threw a distance of 21.48m to erase the 20.25m record previously set by Frank Elemba at the 2015 edition in Congo, Brazzaville.

Interestingly, it was Enekwechi's first attempt that landed him the new African Games record and a gold medal for his effort.

Before his triumph in Morocco, Enekwechi had also won the top prize at the Senior Athletics Championship held in Asaba last year.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Mnangagwa's Special Team to Probe Human Rights Abuse Accusations
Idris Elba to Help Bring Economic Prosperity to Sherbro Island
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.