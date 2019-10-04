Nigeria: World Championships - Nigeria's Chukwuebuka Enekwechi Qualifies for Shot Put Final

The possibility of Nigeria getting a medal at the ongoing 2019 World Championships in Doha got a boost on Thursday following the qualification of Chukwuebuka Enekwechi for the final of the men's Shot Put event.

Though there have been some inspiring performances from Team Nigeria athletes in Doha, Enekwechi is the first from the country to make it as far as the final of any event.

With the automatic qualification mark set at 20.90m, Enekwechi threw a mark of 20.12m on his first attempt before improving to 20.94m on his 2nd throw to secure his place in the final.

The National Record (NR) holder missed out on a place in the final two years ago in London but he will be hoping for a medal in this year's final on Saturday.

Just a few weeks back, Enekwechi set a new Games record in the Shot Put event at the 2019 African Games in Morocco.

Enekwechi threw a distance of 21.48m to erase the 20.25m record previously set by Frank Elemba at the 2015 edition in Congo, Brazzaville.

Interestingly, it was Enekwechi's first attempt that landed him the new African Games record and a gold medal for his effort.

Before his triumph in Morocco, Enekwechi had also won the top prize at the Senior Athletics Championship held in Asaba last year.