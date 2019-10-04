South Africa: National Student Financial Aid Scheme Receives More Than 100 000 Applications

press release

NSFAS receives more than 100 000 applications

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has received more than 141 933 applications since the opening date, September 01, 2019. On average, NSFAS has been receiving more than 4000 applications a day, with the number going as high as 6000 a day on peak weeks. By September 30, NSFAS had received an additional 27 455 applications as compared to the 101 545 received around the same time last year.

On entering its second month, the NSFAS applications cycle has officially opened applications for Grade 9 to12 learners and out of school youth who wish to further their studies at any TVET college in South Africa during the 2020 academic year. Prospective applicants have until November 30, 2019 midnight to apply for funding.

As part of the application drive to encourage qualifying persons to apply on time, NSFAS embarked on a nationwide 2020 applications roadshow. The purpose of the roadshow is to reach out to learners and out of school youth who need the NSFAS funding but have challenges with accessing the application resources.

Applications are submitted online by creating a myNSFAS account on the NSFAS website; www.nsfas.org.za . Applicants with an existing account can sign in using their usernames and password or Facebook/Google accounts. Students can also submit their applications using their smartphones. It is important to note that applicants should have working cellphone numbers and a valid email address before applying.

To qualify for NSFAS funding for university and TVET college studies, the applicant should meet the following criteria:

Be a South African citizen

Intends to enrol at any of the 26 public universities; or 50 TVET colleges in 2020

Comes from a family with combined household income of up to R350 000 per annum (up to R600 000 per annum if the applicant has a disability).

Should not have received NSFAS funding in 2019, (those who were successfully funded previously, are automatically funded for 2020, provided they meet academic requirements)

It is important for applicants to attach all required supporting documents when submitting an application. Submitting all the required documents will enable NSFAS to process the application timeously.

The following supporting documents should be attached:

All applicants

Certified copy of your ID, not older than 3 months

A signed and completed consent form (Downloaded from our website)

If you are a SASSA recipient, please provide:

A signed and completed consent form

If you are dependent on your parents/guardian/spouse, please provide:

Certified ID copies of parent/s, guardian, spouse not older than 3 months

Proof of income of parent, guardian or spouse (payslip or appointment letter)

If you are self-sufficient and employed please provide:

Proof of income (payslip or appointment letter)

3yrs IRP5

If you have a disability, please provide:

Completed and signed Disability Annexure A (if your information is not pre-populated on the portal) Downloaded on our website.

If you are an orphan please provide:

Orphan Declaration and Consent Form (excluding consent form)

Other documents required, if applicable:

Retrenchment letter

Death certificate/s

Divorce decree

Applicants who do not have access to internet facilities are encouraged to visit their nearest Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Thusong Centres, and Department of Basic Education District Teacher Development Centres nationwide.

For full addresses of all applications centres visit www.nsfas.org.za

Issued by: National Student Financial Aid Scheme