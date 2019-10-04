South Africa: SA to Face Bosnia and Herzegovina in Davis Cup

Cape Town — South Africa's Davis Cup team will face an away tie against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 2020 World Group 1 Playoffs.

The tie will be played at the same time as the 2020 Davis Cup Qualifiers on March 6-7, making a total of 36 Davis Cup ties played in 36 cities around the world on that weekend.

This follows South Africa's 4-1 victory over Bulgaria at the Kelvin Grove Club in Cape Town last month.

It will be the first time the two nations clash in a Davis Cup tie.

Bosnia and Herzegovina's current top three singles players include Damir Dzumhur (world No 93), Mirza Basic (world No 218) and Nerman Fatic (world No 438). Their top two doubles players are Tomislav Brkic and Nerman Fatic, who are ranked 110 and 637 respectively.

The ITF has introduced a global format for the Davis Cup Group I and Group II in 2020.

World Group I and World Group II ties will replace the regional Group I and Group II ties previously played in Americas, Asia/Oceania and Europe/Africa.

The 2020 World Group I Playoffs will see the 12 losing nations from the 2019 Group I ties competing against the 12 winning nations from the 2019 Group II ties.

The 2020 World Group II Playoffs will see the 12 losing nations from the 2019 Group II ties competing against the 12 advancing nations from the 2019 regional Group III events.Winning nations from the World Group I Playoffs will compete in World Group I ties in September 2020 along with the losing nations from the Qualifiers.

Losing nations from the World Group I Playoffs will compete in World Group II ties in September 2020, along with the winning nations from the World Group II Play-offs.

The format will remain unchanged from the trials introduced in 2018, with ties being made up of four singles and one doubles rubber contested over two days.

- Tennis SA

