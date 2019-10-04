Rwanda: Who Is Senate-Designate Hadidja Murangwa?

The National Consultative Forum for Political Organisations (NFPO) has named Hadidja Murangwa Ndangiza as the new nominee from the forum after earlier this week the Supreme Court rejected their first candidate on grounds of inexperience.

Like Salama Uwamurera whom she replaced, Murangwa was fronted by the Ideal Democratic Party (PDI).

To get the parties' ticket, Murangwa faced competition from different candidates who included Jacky Icyizanye Masozera fronted by the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda (DGPR) and Athanase Nahimana from PS Imberakuri.

She polled 32 votes while Nahimana and Masozera garnered four and seven votes respectively.

Murangwa, who is also subject to vetting by the Supreme Court, will--once approved--join on the parties' ticket Juvénal Nkusi, who comes from the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and has since been approved by Supreme Court.

By the time he retired, Nkusi was the longest-serving legislator in parliament, having served since 1994.

Who is Murangwa?

Murangwa, 44, holds a master's degree in International Business Law from McGill University (2003) Montreal, Canada.

Until now, Murangwa was a consultant in charge of strategy and institutional stability at the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Rwanda (ICPAR).

She is a senior tax expert and legal practitioner, with ample experience in tax advisory work both within and outside Rwanda where she has consulted for several regional bodies such as TradeMark East Africa and the East African Community Secretariat.

Murangwa has served on various boards including the Development Bank of Rwanda, the Military Medical Insurance (MMI), the National Bank of Rwanda (BNR) and Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC).

The Electoral College was made up of 44 voters representing all political organisations legally operating in the country.

There was one invalid vote.

Once she is approved, the Senate will be fully constituted and await orders from President Paul Kagame dissolving the outgoing chamber to pave way for the swearing-in.

Besides the two from political parties, 12 were elected through local government entities representing provinces and the City of Kigali, two were elected to represent public and private institutions of higher learning.

Four others were appointed by President Paul Kagame in his capacity as Head of State.