Rwanda: Who Is Senate-Designate Hadidja Murangwa?

4 October 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Bertrand Byishimo

The National Consultative Forum for Political Organisations (NFPO) has named Hadidja Murangwa Ndangiza as the new nominee from the forum after earlier this week the Supreme Court rejected their first candidate on grounds of inexperience.

Like Salama Uwamurera whom she replaced, Murangwa was fronted by the Ideal Democratic Party (PDI).

To get the parties' ticket, Murangwa faced competition from different candidates who included Jacky Icyizanye Masozera fronted by the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda (DGPR) and Athanase Nahimana from PS Imberakuri.

She polled 32 votes while Nahimana and Masozera garnered four and seven votes respectively.

Murangwa, who is also subject to vetting by the Supreme Court, will--once approved--join on the parties' ticket Juvénal Nkusi, who comes from the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and has since been approved by Supreme Court.

By the time he retired, Nkusi was the longest-serving legislator in parliament, having served since 1994.

Who is Murangwa?

Murangwa, 44, holds a master's degree in International Business Law from McGill University (2003) Montreal, Canada.

Until now, Murangwa was a consultant in charge of strategy and institutional stability at the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Rwanda (ICPAR).

She is a senior tax expert and legal practitioner, with ample experience in tax advisory work both within and outside Rwanda where she has consulted for several regional bodies such as TradeMark East Africa and the East African Community Secretariat.

Murangwa has served on various boards including the Development Bank of Rwanda, the Military Medical Insurance (MMI), the National Bank of Rwanda (BNR) and Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC).

The Electoral College was made up of 44 voters representing all political organisations legally operating in the country.

There was one invalid vote.

Once she is approved, the Senate will be fully constituted and await orders from President Paul Kagame dissolving the outgoing chamber to pave way for the swearing-in.

Besides the two from political parties, 12 were elected through local government entities representing provinces and the City of Kigali, two were elected to represent public and private institutions of higher learning.

Four others were appointed by President Paul Kagame in his capacity as Head of State.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
Governance
East Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Mnangagwa's Special Team to Probe Human Rights Abuse Accusations
Idris Elba to Help Bring Economic Prosperity to Sherbro Island
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.