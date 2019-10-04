Rwanda: Teacher's Day - Government Promises Improved Welfare

As the world prepares to celebrate Teacher's Day tomorrow, Rwandan teachers have appealed for improved welfare and access to teaching and learning materials.

Since 1994, October 5 is designated as the International Teacher's Day.

While Rwanda has progressively introduced initiatives designed to improve the wellbeing of teachers, including a recent 10 per cent pay rise, teachers say that they still struggle to finance their basic needs.

Emmanuel Kitofu, a teacher at Lycée de Kigali told The New Times that: "If some teachers still have to travel long distances to schools with mostly poor public transport and pay among other expenses, a 10 per cent pay raise is not enough."

The Director-General of Rwanda Education Board, Irénée Ndayambaje, says that the pay rise for teachers was just the beginning of a long process to improve their welfare.

More incentives

In 2008, Rwanda introduced a Savings and Credit Cooperative (SACCO) scheme to help teachers access to credit and other financial services.

With over Rwf250 billion loans disbursed so far, the scheme has boosted the teachers' welfare.

Even then, some teachers continue to raise concerns over the ambiguous process to acquire loans.

Amos Tuyizere, a teacher from Bugesera District, says the demand for collateral as a requirement to access the loans from Umwarimu SACCO coupled with the relatively high-interest rates scares away some teachers.

"If you don't have the collateral you can borrow only Rwf1 million, which is payable in 10 years," he explained, adding that in those ten years the principal and interest payments which are deducted from the salary leave the teachers with too little money to cater for their basic needs.

He suggests that the SACCO eases its lending conditions.

According to the Director-General of Umwalimu SACCO, Laurence Uwambaje, the cooperative is undergoing various reforms as it evolves into a fully-fledged cooperative bank.

Among the reforms, he said, include easing the lending conditions, introducing Automated Teller Machines as well as agency banking which will be launched by the end of this year.

In addition to increasing access to financial services, the government also accommodates teachers in hostels near schools to prevent them from trekking long distances to schools.

In 2016, the government also introduced the one cow per teacher initiative which is known as "Girinka mwarimu"

However, teachers say that one hostel in a sector, which accommodates only single teachers cannot be enough while the Girinka Mwalimu has benefited very few teachers.

"Among over 130 teachers in Ntarama Sector, Bugesera, only six teachers are accommodated in a single hostel at G.S Ntarama. It would be helpful if they could accommodate at least a half," Tuyizere, who has been teaching for 8 years said.

Juvénal Hakizimana, a teacher from Rwamagana District, expressed his concerns on the limited access to teaching facilities such as laptops and books which jeopardises the quality of education.

"We only have one smart classroom that is supposed to help both teachers and students. Outstanding teachers are given laptops but they are not enough. If we could access the modern technology, we would offer more qualified education," he explained.

Ndayambaje explained that the incentives being provided are part of an ongoing process to motivate teachers.

He says that the government recognises teachers' central role in improving education.