Rwanda: Senators Want Govt to Appoint Special Envoy on Genocide Denial

Senators have recommended that the Government appoints an ambassador-at-large with special duties to track down individuals and organisations spreading genocide ideology abroad.

This came up as the Upper House's Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Security presented their research findings on the prevailing nature and extent of genocide ideology and revisionism abroad.

Senator Mike Rugema, the Chairperson of the Committee, said "an ambassador-at-large" would help track and curtail genocide revisionists wherever they are abroad.

In some countries, an ambassador-at-large is either a diplomat or high-ranking minister accredited to represent their country internationally.

Unlike the regular ambassador-in-residence who is commonly limited to a country or embassy, the ambassador-at-large can operate in several countries, a region or sometimes hold a seat in international organisations like the UN and EU.

Rugema said: "The Government of Rwanda is requested to set up an ambassador at large, someone who is tasked with following up on tracking deniers of the genocide worldwide. This is something the Government should put into consideration."

The senators have also recommended the creation of a centre for excellence in genocide studies to beef up research on genocide.

"Establishing such an institution would come handy in this crusade against genocide ideology, be it within the country or abroad," Rugema said.

Deniers of the Genocide against the Tutsi, Rugema said, intentionally avoid the word "Genocide" to cause confusion.

"Others are intent on propagating the revisionist notion of a double genocide. There are also those who do not accept that the Genocide actually happened. There are others who don't outrightly deny that the Genocide happened but find other explanations for what transpired in Rwanda, including saying that there was merely a civil war."

Forums for denial, he added, include the mainstream news media, books, films, documentaries among others.

Rugema said that among the notable deniers were Belgian scholar Filip Reyntjens, Cameroonian journalist Charles Onana, and former Rwandan Prime Minister Faustin Twagiramungu.

In addition to having an ambassador-at-large, Rugema said, the Government should enhance the capacity of its foreign diplomatic missions.

He advised the Government to continue pushing for the transfer of the ICTR/IRMCT archives to Rwanda.

In addition, the senators noted that the media, especially the news media, was a very important tool in this fight against Genocide denial, calling for sustained efforts to utilise it for positive outcomes.

"It's clear that genocide ideology and denial will continue. Those who do it know it's a crime and that's why they won't stop. They do it because they want to evade justice. And that's why continued vigilance is paramount. We might never finish the ideology and denial but we can significantly reduce its intensity.

Prosecutor General Jean-Bosco Mutangana welcomed the committee's recommendations.

Even though cases of genocide ideology are on a decline inside the country, Mutangana said, "the injustice continues as countries are not pursuing these cases."

By and large, he noted, most foreign governments have no pertinent agreements with Rwanda when it comes to, for example, extradition treaties that can help arrest and or extradite these genocide deniers.

Mutangana said: "There is a need to establish permanent frameworks such as this idea of an ambassador at large. This is really commendable."

Senate President Bernard Makuza said the study is timely as the second Senate is winding up its term. He said their report will be a good foundation for the upcoming third Senate to carry on with the noble cause of fighting Genocide denial the world over.

Makuza said: "Denying the Genocide is clearly aimed at, among others, suppressing evidence so that its masterminds don't get to answer for their monstrous crimes. One thing that they failed to achieve is eliminating the evidence which is all out there. This research will continue to support efforts to fight genocide ideology and denial based on available facts and information."

Rwanda will never waver in pursuing and bringing to book genocide deniers and perpetrators, he said.

But, in this struggle, Makuza said, the Government knows that it cannot succeed on its own.

Cooperation with friends of Rwanda and other governments and international institutions, he said, is critical.

According to Fidèle Ndayisaba, the Executive Secretary of the National Unity and Reconciliation Commission, Rwanda "needs to build even stronger capacities" and prepare for a long battle as deniers and genocide ideology are not going anywhere anytime soon.