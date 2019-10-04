Rwanda: Captured Rwanda National Congress Suspects to Get Free Legal Services

Rwanda Bar Association has said it is ready to offer pro bono services to former Rwanda National Congress (RNC) combatants whose pre-trial appearance at the Military Tribunal in Nyamirambo was yesterday adjourned to later this month.

The Association president, Julien-Gustave Kavaruganda, made the pledge in response to Thursday's recommendation by the Military Tribunal advising that the 25 suspects acquire legal representation before standing trial.

The suspects had returned to court following their arraignment on Wednesday during which each of them was slapped with four charges, of formation of and/or joining an irregular armed group, conspiracy against an established Government, maintaining relations with a foreign government with intent to wage a war, and formation of and/or joining a criminal association.

Speaking to The New Times on Thursday, Kavaruganda said that offering voluntary legal service to the indigent (those who cannot afford legal fees) is part of the Association's way of giving back to society.

"It is normal for us to receive such people and provide them with services if they cannot afford to pay for legal representation," he said.

He added: "Not too long ago, we had the same scenario in a terrorism case where more than 30 people requested and received legal aid from us," he said.

How it is done

For one to be considered for pro bono service they need to put in a request.

In cases like this, Kavaruganda said, they look at whether the suspects have the same interests and assign 10-15 lawyers each taking on about two clients.

The choice of lawyers is determined by experience, the potential conflict of interest, and the number of clients, he added.

"Our pro bono committee will be working on that to scrutinise case by case. We have to make sure that there is no conflict of interest. If they are not accusing each other or they are pleading guilty, they can be a group with one or two representatives," he said.

Commenting on the court's decision to adjourn the hearing to October 14 to give the suspects an opportunity to seek pro bono services before the trial could continue, Kavaruganda said the one week offered by the court is sufficient.

"It's not too short a period for us to appoint the lawyers. Depending on the number of people or the nature of the cases, each lawyer may decide on their own if they are ready to go straight to court or if they need more time," he said.

According to military prosecution, all the suspects were captured during a military offensive by Congolese armed forces as part of the ongoing operations against the illegal armed groups in eastern DR Congo.

They were later extradited to Rwanda.

The suspects were all members of RNC and operated under an umbrella outfit known as 'P5', which brings together RNC, FDLR, and several other armed groups. Four of the suspects are Burundians, three are Ugandans, while one is a Malawian national.

During their arraignment on Wednesday, the court heard that most of them had been recruited into RNC from Uganda or Burundi and received arms and logistical support from officials in the two countries before proceeding to RNC bases in Congolese jungles.

The group, which includes a retired major that previously served in the Rwanda Defence Force, was part of RNC combatants whose base in South Kivu was overrun by Congolese armed forces in June. Many militants died in the operation.

Congolese forces have in recent months stepped up operations against armed groups in the country's east and recently killed "Lt Gen" Sylvester Mudacumura, the commander of genocidal FDLR outfit.