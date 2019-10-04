Rwanda: Medics Tipped on Neurological Disorders, Acquire Practical Skills

As part of the efforts to put in practice the acquired knowledge from an ongoing specialized training, 20 medical doctors on Thursday consulted and treated patients at the Central University Teaching Hospital of Butare (CHUB).

The medics who were under the supervision of their trainers, are undergoing a week-long training that focuses on treating neurological disorders.

The training to close on Friday is a joint programme funded by the East African Development Bank (EADB) and implemented by British Council, Royal College of Physicians and the Ministry of Health through CHUB.

Dr. Marcelin Musabente, a general practitioner with focus on internal medicine at Byumba Hospital in Gicumbi district and one of the trainees, said the practical programme was fruitful.

"At our hospital we also receive cases of neurological disorders. We are here to gain more knowledge in treatment compared to the way we have been doing it," he said, adding that this will go a long way in benefiting his patients back home.

He said the gained skills are going to enhance patients' access to quality treatment.

Dyna Nyampinga, a PhD student specializing in internal medicine said that as part of acquiring practical skills, they consulted the patients at CHUB and provided advice and will continue following up on them.

"We went to hospital to consult patients so as to practice knowledge we acquired from the training. We often consult patients but we have gained more skills. At CHUB, we have examined patients with diseases we learnt about during the training.

"One has paralysis around the legs and we were able to advise doctors at the hospital on how to treat the patients with such conditions. The practice has enabled us to master the skills in the treatment in this field," she said.

Dr Francois Xavier Nshimiyimana, the consultant neurologist at University Teaching Hospital of Kigali was (CHUK) who is the trainer said that trained medical doctors spent the morning hours at CHUB to demonstrate that they can put in practice skills they acquired from the training.

"We have consulted patients with stroke, paralysis in legs, brain tumor and other conditions," he said, adding that the patient with paralysis in the legs was diagnosed with issues of back disorders.

The training is expected to come a long way in enhancing access to treatment in this particular field since there are only three neurologists in Rwanda with one in CHUK and two at Ndera Neuropsychiatric Hospital.

Through the programme, so far 50 general practitioners from across the East African Community have been trained for treating neurological disorders and the plan is by the end of 2020 to have trained at least 600 doctors will have been trained across the region.

Nshimiyimana said that to build strong network with trained medical doctors and the specialists, telemedicine technology could be deployed to ease treatment and reduce referrals.

Ange Uwineza is a mother whose child is admitted at CHUB with a paralysis in legs and was one of the patients consulted by the trainee medics.

She said her child started having difficulties around her legs at the age of 7 and he is now 9 years.

"It is not easy for him to stand up or sit down. We started from the health centre and we were eventually transferred here. He has been consulted and doctors prescribed drugs for him. I am still waiting for his recovery."

Dr Jules Ndori Minega,the consultant anesthesiologist who is in charge of training and research division at CHUB said that since they have no resident neurologist at the hospital, the trained medical doctors were needed.

"These medical doctors trained at treating neurological disorders came for practice in internal medicine and pediatric department. They have performed well thanks to skills gained from the training. At CHUB, in internal medicine neurological disorders are among the top ten diseases cases we receive," he said.