South Africa: Starting or Not, Beast Wants to Empty Tank

4 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Lloyd Burnard

Cape Town — Springbok prop Tendai Mtawarira has forced his way back into the starting line-up for Friday's crucial Rugby World Cup clash against Italy , but he insists that wearing the No 1 jersey is not his primary motivation.

The Bok front row has been one of the most competitive areas on the pitch in terms of selection 2019.

At loosehead prop, Mtawarira and Steven Kitshoff have been battling it out for a starting berth while at hooker the same competitiveness has been seen between Malcolm Marx and Bongi Mbonambi.

Marx and Kitshoff started in the 23-13 loss to the All Blacks in South Africa's tournament opener, but coach Rassie Erasmus has backed Mbonambi and Mtawarira for Italy.

There was also a similar battle taking place at tighthead prop between Frans Malherbe and Trevor Nyakane, but a tournament-ending injury to the latter means that Malherbe is now the first-choice No 3.

For Mtawarira, though, who has 113 Tests to his name and his playing in his third World Cup, starting is not the most important thing anymore.

"For myself it's not about starting our coming off the bench," Mtawarira said.

"It's just about playing my role in the team as best as I can.

"Right now, I just want to make sure that with every chance I get out on that field I give my utmost best the jersey.

"I'm realising more than ever that it is a huge honour pulling on that Springbok jersey and I want to make sure that whether it's 20 minutes or 40 minutes, I give my heart to the team."

Now 34, this will almost certainly be Mtawarira's final World Cup.

Friday's match kicks off at 11:45 (SA time).

Teams:

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Franco Mostert, 21 Francois Louw, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn

Italy

15 Matteo Minozzi, 14 Tommaso Benvenuti, 13 Luca Morisi, 12 Jayden Hayward, 11 Michele Campagnaro, 10 Tommaso Allan, 9 Tito Tebaldi, 8 Sergio Parisse (captain), 7 Jake Polledri, 6 Braam Steyn, 5 Dean Budd, 4 David Sisi, 3 Simone Ferrari, 2 Luca Bigi, 1 Andrea Lovotti

Substitutes: 16 Federico Zani, 17 Nicola Quaglio, 18 Marco Riccioni, 19 Alessandro Zanni, 20 Federico Ruzza, 21 Sebastian Negri, 22 Callum Braley, 23 Carlo Canna

Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Mnangagwa's Special Team to Probe Human Rights Abuse Accusations
Idris Elba to Help Bring Economic Prosperity to Sherbro Island
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.