Angola - Govt Reiterates Fight Against Drought in Southern Region

3 October 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The situation in drought-hit region of the southern Angola will be tackled soon, assured the State Secretary of Interior for Technical Assurance.

Salvador Rodrigues pointed to combined effort involving the Government, private institutions and international organisations.

Speaking to the press at the food delivery ceremony made by the United Arab Emirates Embassy in Angola on Thursday in Viana Municipality, the official said that the products delivered to the Presidency of Republic of Angola, through the Fire-Fighter Department, has come to reinforce the aid from the other institutions, both national and foreign.

The Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of United Arab Emirates to Angola, Khaleol Bem Ghleita, said that the initiative is part of the joint cooperation between the countries, aimed at mitigating the drought in some southern provinces.

In view of the good relations between the countries, in all sectors, the Sharjah Charity Association made donations to 350 families, he stressed.

He said, on the other hand, that this donation that marks the beginning for future support demonstrates the special relationship between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Angola.

The donation comprises 350 bags of rice, the same quantities of beans and 25-liter containers of cooking oil.

The ceremony was also witnessed by the Deputy Commander of Fire-Fighter Department, commissioner José Horácio da Silva.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.