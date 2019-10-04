Angola - Govt Reiterates Fight Against Drought in Southern Region

Luanda — The situation in drought-hit region of the southern Angola will be tackled soon, assured the State Secretary of Interior for Technical Assurance.

Salvador Rodrigues pointed to combined effort involving the Government, private institutions and international organisations.

Speaking to the press at the food delivery ceremony made by the United Arab Emirates Embassy in Angola on Thursday in Viana Municipality, the official said that the products delivered to the Presidency of Republic of Angola, through the Fire-Fighter Department, has come to reinforce the aid from the other institutions, both national and foreign.

The Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of United Arab Emirates to Angola, Khaleol Bem Ghleita, said that the initiative is part of the joint cooperation between the countries, aimed at mitigating the drought in some southern provinces.

In view of the good relations between the countries, in all sectors, the Sharjah Charity Association made donations to 350 families, he stressed.

He said, on the other hand, that this donation that marks the beginning for future support demonstrates the special relationship between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Angola.

The donation comprises 350 bags of rice, the same quantities of beans and 25-liter containers of cooking oil.

The ceremony was also witnessed by the Deputy Commander of Fire-Fighter Department, commissioner José Horácio da Silva.