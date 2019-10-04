Angola: First Lady Defends Increased Financial Literacy Levels

Luanda — The first lady of the Republic of Angola, Ana Dias Lourenço, defended Thursday, in Luanda, the need for citizens to invest more time and resources in increasing the levels of financial literacy.

Speaking at the opening of the second Investor Fair, promoted by the Capital Market Commission (CMC), she stressed that this investment will enable citizens to be able to identify opportunities and risks in the financial system by making informed decisions.

Ana Dias Lourenço urged financial system regulators and banking and non-banking institutions to continue their efforts to support the actions of the National Financial Inclusion Plan.

She considered financial inclusion as crucial for human development and necessary to develop any country.

The First Lady stressed that in an increasingly digital context, where processes are dematerialized, it is imperative that all citizens be an integral part of the financial system, using the tools provided in this system to properly manage their income and savings.