Kenya: Cheng'etich, Chebet Glide Into 1500m Final

Defending champion Faith Chepng'etich Kipyegon and compatriot Winnie Chebet stormed into the women's 1500m final in the Doha World Championships on Thursday.

Cheng'etich finished fourth in the first semi-final that was won by Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands - whose coach Alberto Salazar was banned on Tuesday over doping.

Chebet finished fifth to also qualify in Heat 2 that was won by American Jenny Simpson in 4:00.99.

Hassan, running from the back for the better part of the race, exploded in the last 200m to win in 4:14.69, with American Shelby Houlihan and Morocco's Rababe Arafi second and third respectively.

Chepng'etich, the winner of the global title two years ago in London, timed 4:14.98 for fourth place to make it to Saturday's final which starts at 8.55pm EAT.