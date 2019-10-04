South Africa: Man Arrested for Possession of Abalone Worth an Estimated R1.5 Million in Table View

3 October 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On Thursday, 03 October 2019, members of Table View Crime Prevention Unit received information from the community that a white BMW X5 was illegally transporting abalone in the Table View area.

The vigilant members swiftly reacted to the information and conducted patrols where after they spotted the BMW X5 and pulled the vehicle over in Porterfield Road, Table View.

Upon searching the vehicle they uncovered plastics bags filled with shucked abalone.

The suspect was arrested and detained at Table View SAPS, thereafter officials from the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries counted the abalone and it amounted to 1 973 units of shucked abalone with an estimated street value of R1,5 million.

Once charged, the 35-year-old man will appear in Cape Town Magistrates Court on charges under the Living Marine Resources Act.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Environment
Oceans
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Mnangagwa's Special Team to Probe Human Rights Abuse Accusations
Idris Elba to Help Bring Economic Prosperity to Sherbro Island
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.