South Africa: Man Arrested for Possession of Abalone Worth an Estimated R1.5 Million in Table View

press release

On Thursday, 03 October 2019, members of Table View Crime Prevention Unit received information from the community that a white BMW X5 was illegally transporting abalone in the Table View area.

The vigilant members swiftly reacted to the information and conducted patrols where after they spotted the BMW X5 and pulled the vehicle over in Porterfield Road, Table View.

Upon searching the vehicle they uncovered plastics bags filled with shucked abalone.

The suspect was arrested and detained at Table View SAPS, thereafter officials from the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries counted the abalone and it amounted to 1 973 units of shucked abalone with an estimated street value of R1,5 million.

Once charged, the 35-year-old man will appear in Cape Town Magistrates Court on charges under the Living Marine Resources Act.