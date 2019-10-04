Malawi: Bushiri's Message of Peace Receives Applause - MCP, Utm Vow to Accept Poll Case Outcome, Govt Muted

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party say they will respect the outcome of the Constitutional Court ruling on the presidential election case following Prophet Shephard Bushiri's message of peace delivered Wednesday in a televised live news conference.

Prophet Bashir: A stick in time serve nine, Malawi needs to prepare the court's verdict

The South African-based Malawian preacher, who asked all concerned parties to prepare their followers for the outcome of the court cas, has received a round of applause from political parties, legal expert and the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).

Bushiri, who is president for the internationally - acclaimed Enlightened Church Gathering (ECG), delivered his message of peace at his SB Sparkling Waters Hotel in Rustenburg, South Africa. The trust of the message was to appeal to Malawians to start preparing for the outcome of the constitutional court ruling expected towards the end of the year.

'Papa the Major One' said with incidences of violence experienced so far in the anti-Jane Ansah demonstrations organized by HRDC, the situation can be worse with the constitutional court ruling as it 'likely to please some and others'.

MCP's publicity secretary Maurice Munthali said the party respects the rule of law.

"Our supporters will definitely accept the outcome of the court case, they are peace loving people," he said.

Reacting to the statement, UTM spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga said their supporters are ready to respect the court's decision. Malunga said UTM respects the prophets message and that its membership will respect the court's decision whichever way it goes.

"We have followed Bushiri's message. We are a peace-loving party and we will continue to uphold peace even after the ruling. Whether the ruling is in our favour or not - our message is that we will remain peaceful" said Malunga.

Minister of Information and government spokesperson Mark Botomani said he could not comment on the matter because the court is still hearing the case.

In his comment, human rights activist and legal expert Chrispin Sibande agreed with the prophet in asking political parties to seriously consider the consequences of the outcome of the court case.

He said this was a political matter which require political solutions and interventions.

Said Sibande: "This is a political case. It will please one camp and not please the other. The prophet has demonstrated a rare character in that he has been able to face the problem facing the country with courage and honesty. I think his message will really have impact if political players come together and resolve the impasse"

HRDC member Macdonald Sembereka said the coalition is already preaching peace after the court ruling. He said it has always been their message that people should desist from violence now and in future.

"We will do our part to preach peace. We also welcome the prophets message of peace because we are a peaceful grouping that believes in rights of people. We also appeal to the ruling party to take this message seriously" said Sembereka.

This is the first time that Prophet Bushiri is addressing Malawians following a four month political impasse emanating from disputed May 21 presidential elections. He had to endure a barrage of tough questions from the press in a live conference followed by many online.