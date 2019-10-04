Angola: UN Representative Holds Contacts in Huila

3 October 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lubango — United Nations Resident Coordinator in Angola, Paolo Balladelli, said contacts are underway to determine the value that projects assisted by the organization in Huila province will be allocated to Angola for a total of US $ 284 million.

This amount is intended to finance social and economic projects in the country over the next three years.

"We are setting priorities, so we do not have the value available for the province for the next three years," said the official at a meeting with representatives of the provincial government of Huila, in the framework of cooperation for sustainable development 2020-2022.

In her turn, Deputy Governor for the Economic, Political and Social Sector, Maria João Chipalavela underlined that the concertation will allow to align and optimize resources.

Within the framework of cooperation for sustainable development 2020-2022, the UN, the Ministry of Economy and Planning and social actors at country level have prioritized economic and social transformation, environment and resilience of populations, young people and women's empowerment, democracy and stability.

