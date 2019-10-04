Angola: President Recommends Judges for Strictness in Work

3 October 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan head of state João Lourenço recommended Thursday strictness to the new judges of the Constitutional Court (TC) and work in compliance with the principles of the Constitution and the law in force in the country.

"Make the Constitution and the law your bible, your bedside book," advised the president, while speaking at the swearing in ceremony of four new TC judges.

In his brief speech, João Lourenço urged the magistrates to maintain behaviour that dignifies them in particular and the Angolan justice in general.

Sworn in Carlos Manuel dos Santos Teixeira (named by the President of the Republic), Victória Manuel da Silva Exata (nominated by the MPLA parliamentary group), Maria de Fátima Lima Baptista da Silva (Higher Council of the Judiciary) and Carlos Alberto Bravo Burity da Silva (who competed by public tender).

