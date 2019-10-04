Angolan Ambassador Accredited in Zambia

3 October 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lusaka — The new ambassador of Angola to Zambia, Azevedo Xavier Francisco, presented today (Thursday) in Lusaka, the credential letters as the official representative of the Angolan State in that neighboring country.

At the accreditation ceremony, Zambian Head of State Edgar Lungu said he hoped Azevedo Francisco would help bring the two countries closer together, contributing to the materialization of signed bilateral agreements.

He stressed that Zambia has Angola to meet its country's energy challenges, as well as increased cooperation in areas such as Tourism, Transportation, Trade, Agriculture, Defense, Health, among others.

In a private conversation with the Angolan ambassador, during the brief moment of fraternization, the Zambian statesman stressed the need for both countries to work towards the construction of the "pipeline", an infrastructure that will enable the transportation of fuel from Angola to Zambia.

In his turn, Azevedo Francisco, in a brief speech, assured his total commitment to the promotion and reinforcement of the excellent existing bilateral relations.

Angola and Zambia share a border of over 1000 km. In the neighboring country resides the second largest community of Angolans abroad, estimated at about 30 thousand people.

Angola's new ambassador to Zambia replaces Balbina Dias da Silva, who will fulfill the same mission in the Republic of Germany.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

